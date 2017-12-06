Three men arrested in Strabane under Terrorism Act released unconditionally

Three men arrested yesterday in Strabane under the Terrorism Act have been released unconditionally.

A 43 year was arrested by Detectives investigating ongoing dissident republican activity following searches of land in Back Row, along the riverside and the search of a property in the town.

While two other men, aged 45 and 55 arrested during the investigations have also been released.

Police say people arrested under The Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service or released unconditionally – bail is not permitted under this legislation. Interviews under arrest are a key part of all investigative strategies and the police service is committed to following all lines of enquiry to keep our communities safe from those who would seek to cause serious harm.