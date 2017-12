Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue has reiterated his call to the Government to reopen the short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Speaking in the Dail this afternoon, Deputy McConalgue told the Taoiseach an application for €1.8million to fund the reopening of the ward and employment of extra staff needs to be approved in a bid to combat the overcrowding crisis.

He says he has raised the issue on numerous occasions yet still no action has been taken: