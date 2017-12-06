Garbhan Friel named Ulster Senior League Player of the Month

Cockhill Celtic had a goal fest in October – and striker Garbhan Friel has been named as the latest Watson Menswear Player of the Month. In a month when Cockhill assumed control of the Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League with a blitz on all comers, Friel netted seven goals.

In all, Cockhill scored 31 times in October. Friel believes the Hoops have what it takes to continue their recent dominance of the Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League.

Friel this week was named as the Watson Menswear Player of the Month for the first time.

“It was a good month for us and we were banging in the goals,” the Cockhill hitman said.

“But we’ve been like that all season – there are plenty of goals all around our squad now.

“We’ve been very fresh this season so far. At the end of last year, we struggled a bit, the squad was light and we had a lot of men out.“This year, we have Mark Coyle and Mark Moran back in and we’ve added Laurence Toland to it.“We know if we’re not playing well or not scoring, there’s someone biting at your ankles to get in. We know with the strength in depth we have that we’re capable of doing well again this season.”

Cockhill head to Fanad this Sunday, with Friel expecting a tough battle.

He said: “It’s always tricky in Fanad. We never get it easy down there. At this time of year, with the wind and the rain, it makes it even harder. You’d imagine there mightn’t be a whole lot of football played, but it’s a game we need to go and win.”

Cockhill were held to a 1-1 draw by Derry City Reserves on Sunday when Mark Moran’s opening goal was cancelled out by Caolan McLaughlin.

With Letterkenny Rovers beating Bonagee 3-0 at Dry Arch Park, Cockhill’s lead at the summit, even though they remain unbeaten, is down to a point.

Friel said: “Before the game, you’d be thinking a draw at home would be two points dropped, but the way the game went we’d take it for sure.

“Oisin McColgan came in with a couple of last ditch tackles and Lee McCarron made a couple of top saves. “We’re unbeaten, but we have Letterkenny and Derry absolutely breathing down our necks. It’s important we keep on winning because you’ve no margin for losses in this League. You don’t want to be going level on points or even starting to chase other teams. “You just can’t afford to slip up.”

While Cockhill have dominated domestically over the last handful of years, Gavin Cullen’s side have not managed to make significant inroads into the Intermediate Cup.

However, wins over Swilly Rovers and Swords Celtic have Cockhill into the fourth round, but they face a tricky away tie at Home Farm in January as they bid to reach the latter stages.

Friel said: “There’s no easy drawn in the Intermediate Cup. Obviously, you’d like to be at home all the time, but you have to just take whatever the draw throws at you really.

“No-one will be relishing meeting us anyway. We know that. We just have to take every game as it comes.

“But with the squad we have, there’s no doubt we should be looking at the Intermediate Cup and aiming to give it a rattle.”