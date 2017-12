Five people from County Donegal appear on the latest tax defaulters list to be published by Revenue.

The list covers settlements agreed between July and September 2017, with €474,272 being paid in Donegal.

The largest of those was €305,579, which was paid by Sean McDonagh of The Railway Tavern, Old Station, Fahan.

The full list can be accessed at https://www.revenue.ie/en/corporate/press-office/list-of-defaulters/index.aspx