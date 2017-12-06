European Athletics Awards for Teresa McDaid and Paddy Marley

Two Donegal coaches were honoured at The National Athletics Awards this afternoon in Santry, Dublin.

Letterkenny AC’s Teresa McDaid and Milford native Paddy Marley of Clonliffe Harriers, were given European Athletics awards for their contributions to Athletics on the international stage.

Paddy has been coach and manager to different Ireland teams over the the years and was in charge of the team that went to the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games.

Teresa has coached numerous Irish teams in recent times, guiding Ireland to medals at the European Cross Country Championships.

She was also coach to the European team that took on the rest of the world in an International meet and coached Mark English, who also medaled on the European front.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly Teresa was thrilled to receive the award…