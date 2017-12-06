Concern over lack of roster at two offshore Donegal fire stations

Concerns have been raised over the absence of a roster at both Tory and Arranmore Island fire stations.

This comes after a report commissioned earlier this year by the Donegal Fire Association highlighted a number of concerns in relation to facilities at the two offshore stations.

There are now calls for a full complement of staff to be placed on retention.

Chairperson of the Island’s Committee Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig fears if change is not implemented lives will be put at risk: