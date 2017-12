There are calls for a new police station to be built in Strabane.

MLA Daniel McCrossan says the current station does nothing but ostracise policing in the town and is a relic of the past.

In a statement issued by Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, the PSNI say the robust facade is due to the high security threat and subsequent operational needs in Strabane.

The West Tyrone MLA says the station in its current form is hampering relations between the people of Strabane and the police service: