Works on Buncrana Road given cautious welcome

Consultations have commenced to develop a scheme for the Buncrana Road widening project.

However, Councillor Brian Tierney has given the announcement a cautious welcome.

He says the widening of the Buncrana Road has been a priority for motorists and commuters from Donegal and Derry for years, while tailbacks and traffic congestion has been a daily part of life for people using the road for too long.

Councillor Tierney says there have been repeated failures on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure to address the concerns of those using the road on a daily basis: