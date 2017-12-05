Video emerges of child having lucky escape outside Donegal school

A video has emerged of a motorist notably breaking a red light outside Ballyraine School in Letterkenny as a child was about to cross the road.

The incident is said to have taken place in recent days and follows numerous complaints about similar near misses.

It has prompted further calls on the Council to place a traffic warden outside the school during peak times.

Principal of Ballyraine National School David Oliver says there are genuine fears among parents that a child will be seriously injured if action isn’t taken: