Security alert ongoing in Strabane

Police are this evening dealing with an ongoing security alert in the Townsend Street area of Strabane.

It is believed a suspect device was discovered at a property during searches in the area this afternoon with army technical officers currently at the scene.

The incident follows the arrest of a 43 year old man in connection with ongoing investigations into suspected dissident republican activity.

The man has since been brought to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is helping police with enquiries.

Local Councillor Patsy Kelly has spoken out, condemning the actions of those involved: