PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrest man in Strabane

A 43 year old man has been arrested in Strabane today in connection with ongoing investigations into suspected dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit arrested the man following an operation in the town.

Detective Inspector Orr said: “The investigation is currently ongoing. Searches were conducted of land in Back Row and also along the riverside, as well as the search of a property.”

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.