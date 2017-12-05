Preparations well underway ahead of Irish Open in Ballyliffen

Significant progress is being made on preparations ahead of the Irish Open in Ballyliffen next year.

It follows a meeting involving Donegal County Council, the Golf Club and the European tour in recent days where areas such as a traffic management plan and a schedule of works necessary to support the event were discussed in detail.

The Council say that it will be working with an overall team to help deliver a successful Irish Open Tournament 2018.

Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray is very happy with how preparations are going: