Ollie Horgan says it wouldn’t be easy in the First Division

Ollie Horgan will remain on as manager of Finn Harps as they prepare for life in the First Division next season.

The club confirmed last evening that Horgan has agreed a new two-year contract with the option of a third.

The club say they’re aiming to build a ‘competitive’ squad to try make a swift return to the top-flight.

Horgan said he’s delighted to be back on board. He said the hard work starts now in gathering a squad for the new campaign – but agrees that Harps will find themselves back in the First Division where the competition for success will be as strong as ever.

