Donegal primary schools to be given a Minor Works Grant

Every primary school in Donegal is to be given a Minor Works Grant.

All 177 schools in the county are to receive a flat rate grant allowance of €5,500.

The grant will be topped up by €18.50 per mainstream pupil and €74 per special needs pupil attending a special school or class.

In a statement, Minister Joe McHugh said this is a massive boost for all schools in the county.

The grant is worth €6,425 for a 50-pupil school and more than €11,000 for a 300-pupil school.

Schools can use the grant for a variety of school works, including improvements to school buildings and grounds, improvement or replacement of mechanical and electrical services, the purchase of standard furniture and physical education equipment, the purchase of floor coverings and window blinds, and the purchase of IT related equipment.