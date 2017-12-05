Dublin ties for Cockhill and Letterkenny in FAI Intermediate Cup

The Ulster Senior League sides have been given away draws in the last 16 of the FAI Intermediate Cup.

Cockhill Celtic and Letterkenny Rovers will both be playing in Dublin on the third weekend in January 2018.

USL Champions Cockhill will play Home Farm while last years beaten finalists Letterkenny Rovers will face off with Cherry Orchard.

In the previous round Cockhill beat Swords while Letterkenny overcame Cork opposition in Midleton.

The next round of games will be played on the weekend of the 21st January.

Home Farm v Cockhill Celtic

Cobh Wanderers or Avondale United v Carrigaline United or CIE Ranch

Cherry Orchard v Letterkenny Rovers

Leeds v Firhouse Clover

UCD v Skerries Town or Malahide United

Blarney United v Maynooth University

Inchicore Athletic or Douglas Hall v Dublin Bus

Crumlin United v Kilnamanagh

