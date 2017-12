Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher has welcomed what he has described as a belated announcement in the Minor Works Grant Scheme.

All 177 schools in Donegal are to receive a flat rate grant allowance of €5,500.

Deputy Gallagher says while the announcement is welcome news for the schools he says, the grants were due to be paid in November and the delay in allocating the funding has put much pressure on schools in the county: