DACC travel to Brussels to highlight serious Brexit concerns

Representatives from Donegal Action for Cancer Care are travelling to Brussels today where they will meet with a number of key EU Commission Health officials to discuss the impact Brexit could have for patients in Donegal.

DACC feel the urgent and important cross-border health service issues have been forgotten in the midst of Brexit discussions.

If a hard border is implemented patients in the county may no longer be eligible to avail of services at the North West Cancer Centre while ambulances called to attend an incident in Donegal may not be able to transfer patients to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry which could be closer in proximity than Letterkenny University Hospital.

Among a range of services in jeopardy, DACC Chair, Betty Holmes says the North West Cancer Care service needs to be protected: