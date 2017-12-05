Breaking: Convoy man appears in court charged with murdering his wife

A Convoy man appeared at Omagh Magistrates Court this morning charged with the murder of his wife in April this year at Devenish Island Co Fermanagh.

Stephen McKinney was also charged with possession of the drug Zopiclone.

Objecting to bail a police witness said “people have expressed genuine fear of his actions should he be released.”

The witness also said McKinney was a flight risk, as he had money and property in China.

Judge Bernie Kelly refused bail, and remanded 41 year old McKinney of The Flax Fields, Convoy, in custody to Enniskillen Court on Monday next.