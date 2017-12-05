2018 Dr McKenna Cup fixtures released

The Ulster Council confirmed the fixtures for next months Dr McKenna Cup on Tuesday night.

Donegal will start the year on Wednesday 3rd January at home to Queens University in Ballybofey.

A trip to Clones follows on Sunday the 7th while the intriguing tie of Donegal versus Fermanagh, given its Donegal’s former manager Rory Gallagher meeting with current boss Declan Bonner will be played at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Wednesday 10th January.

Tyrone start the defence of the McKenna Cup at home to Antrim. Mickey Harte’s side, who are going for seven in a row will then meet St Mary’s in Omagh and Cavan at Breffni Park.

Damian McErlain’s first game in charge of Derry will be in Owenbeg against University Ulster. The Oak Leaf county will also play Armagh at the Athletic Grounds and Down in Owenbeg.

The semi finals will be played on Sunday the 14th January with the final pencilled in for Saturday 20th January.

Round 1 – Wed 3rd Jan

Section A

Fixture Venue
 Tyrone v Antrim  Healy Park
 Cavan v St Mary’s  Kingspan Breffni

Section B

Fixture Venue
 Down v Armagh Pairc Esler
 Derry v UU Owenbeg

Section C

Fixture Venue
 Donegal v QUB  Ballybofey
 Fermanagh v Monaghan  Brewster Park

Round 2 – Sun 7th Jan

Section A

Fixture Venue
 Antrim v Cavan  Glenavy
 Tyrone v St Mary’s  Healy Park

Section B

Fixture Venue
 Armagh v Derry Athletic Grounds
 Down v UU Downpatrick

Section C

Fixture Venue
 Fermanagh v QUB  Brewster Park
 Monaghan v Donegal  Clones

Round 3 – Wed 10th Jan

Section A

Fixture Venue
 Cavan v Tyrone  Kingspan Breffni
 Antrim v St Mary’s  Woodlands, Belfast

Section B

Fixture Venue
 Derry v Down  Owenbeg
 Armagh v UU  Athletic Grounds

Section C

Fixture Venue
 Monaghan v QUB Castleblaney
 Donegal v Fermanagh Pairc MacCumhaill

Semi Finals – Sun 14th Jan

 Section C Winner  Section A Winner
 Section B Winner  Best Runner Up

Final – Sat 20th Jan

Fixture Venue
 TBC

