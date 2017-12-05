2018 Dr McKenna Cup fixtures released

The Ulster Council confirmed the fixtures for next months Dr McKenna Cup on Tuesday night.

Donegal will start the year on Wednesday 3rd January at home to Queens University in Ballybofey.

A trip to Clones follows on Sunday the 7th while the intriguing tie of Donegal versus Fermanagh, given its Donegal’s former manager Rory Gallagher meeting with current boss Declan Bonner will be played at MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey on Wednesday 10th January.

Tyrone start the defence of the McKenna Cup at home to Antrim. Mickey Harte’s side, who are going for seven in a row will then meet St Mary’s in Omagh and Cavan at Breffni Park.

Damian McErlain’s first game in charge of Derry will be in Owenbeg against University Ulster. The Oak Leaf county will also play Armagh at the Athletic Grounds and Down in Owenbeg.

The semi finals will be played on Sunday the 14th January with the final pencilled in for Saturday 20th January.