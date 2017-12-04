Warning over impact of 5% business rates increase in Donegal

A Donegal hotelier is warning that the increase in business rates by 5% will do irreparable damage.

On Friday last, the majority of Councillors voted in favour of the increase while also increasing the small business grant in Donegal by way of alleviating the rates bill.

However, the hike in commercial rates means that McGettigans in Letterkenny is facing an extra 10,000 euro a year onto their current bill.

Cllr. Michael Naughton and General Manager of McGettigans Hotel feels that there were other solutions to be found: