Robbie Williams recalls the time he hid Geri Halliwell in a duffle bag in the boot of his car

Back in the 1990s there were all sorts of rumours flying around about Robbie Williams and Geri Halliwell – but the former Take That man has revealed one very bizarre story that took place involving the Spice Girl when she visited his London flat.

Williams claims that the pair were just friends and never romantically involved, but that didn’t stop the paps trying to get photos of them together all the time – and he had to resort to drastic measures to avoid them on one occasion.

Appearing on Graham Norton at the weekend, he said: “We weren’t dating, we were friends. I used to have this flat in Notting Hill, and the window was quite public. I’d be watching the TV and a bus would pull up, and they’d just be watching Robbie Williams watch the television every twenty minutes.”

He continued: “That particular evening, Geri was around at the flat. I don’t know how but 20 to 25 paparazzi were outside and they were letting the flashlights go off like this, trying to get us to come to the window. I thought ‘I’m gonna phone the police to see what my rights are. I don’t like to bother the police, but this is weird.’ The police came around, and I said, ‘I’m really sorry to get you round, mate. I don’t want to be a hindrance but I’ve got all of these paparazzi and I just want to know what my rights are.’ The policeman goes, ‘Can I stop you? When you start out, in your career, that’s when you want the press, isn’t it? When the press want something from you, you don’t like that, do you?’

He said that Halliwell had been hiding in a cupboard, but suggested that they should leave. “I had a genius idea to put her in a holdall because she’s a very small person,” he said. “I literally put her in this duffle bag and put her over my shoulder. I had the paparazzi all taking pictures and I’m like, ‘Hi, guys!’”

Entertainment.ie