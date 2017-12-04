Public Consultation events taking place on Draft Local Area Plans

Public Consultation events have been taking place on Draft Local Area Plans for seven towns in Donegal with more events to take place over the coming weeks.

The events, organised by Donegal County Council are aimed at allowing the general public to have an input on the future of their towns.

Donegal County Council has organised these events following the publication of a Draft Local Area Plan for the towns of Dungloe, Ballybofey-Stranorlar, Ballyshannon, Bridgend, Carndonagh, Donegal Town and Killybegs.

These towns have been identified as Strategic Towns due to their Special Economic function and have the potential to play a critical role in driving growth and development throughout the county.

Public consultation drop-in events will take place in Ballybofey/Stranorlar on Tuesday December 5th, Bridgend on December 7th, Donegal Town on December 13th and Carndonagh on December 14th where planning staff will be available to deal with any queries.

The relevant documents can be viewed at www.donegalcoco.ie