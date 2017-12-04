Ollie Horgan agrees new Finn Harps deal

Finn Harps Football Club have confirmed Ollie Horgan has been re-appointed as senior team manager this evening. Horgan has agreed a new two-year contract until the end of the 2019 season with the option of a third year also part of the deal.

Finn Harps Chairperson Sean Quinn said the Board of Directors were very happy, that following detailed discussions on a number of fronts, Horgan now has the opportunity to put a plan in place over the next two years to develop the club. “It’s important that Ollie has got the two-year contract and the Board of Directors is now looking forward to working with him to build a team that will be competitive in the League of Ireland First Division in 2018” Quinn said.

Horgan said he was pleased with the way the discussions on a new contract had gone, adding that the obvious priority now is to get started on assembling a squad for pre-season next month ahead of the new 2018 campaign. “I’m pleased to have been in a position to sign a new contract with Finn Harps. The hard work starts right away for me in trying to put a squad together for the new season. That will take a bit of time but it starts from tonight” Horgan concluded.