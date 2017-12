People in Donegal are being urged to attend a meeting this week about a senior alert scheme.

The latest security initiative provides older people with a free personal monitor alarm which is installed in their home and connected to a national helpline.

Those who are keen to sign up to the scheme are asked to attend tomorrow night’s meeting in the Station House Hotel in Letterkenny.

Head of Programming planning in Pobal Richard Dean has been speaking about how effective the scheme has been: