Man charged with murder of Donegal woman

A 41 year old man has been charged with the murder of Donegal woman, Lu Na McKinney.

The 35 year old from Convoy died while on a boating holiday with her family in Fermanagh earlier this year.

The man was arrested in Derry last week after Police carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The male has also been charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug and will appear in Omagh Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.