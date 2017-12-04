LUH in top five most overcrowded hospitals in Ireland last month

Letterkenny University Hospital returned one of the highest numbers of patients on trolleys in Ireland last month.

There were a total of 502 people waiting on trolleys in its Emergency Department over the course of November.

However the latest figures nationally, for the month of November, confirm a 7% reduction when compared to November 2016.

It comes as Donegal County Council has added their voice to calls to reopen the short stay ward at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Cllr Aidrian Glackin says it’s the only solution: