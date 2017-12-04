Foyle Search and Rescue responded to 36 incidents in September

Foyle Search & Rescue have today released statistics which reveal the service dealt with a total of 36 incidents in September.

Foyle Search and Rescue Duty Teams and the Emergency Response Team rescued two people from the river and removed 15 people from the railings or rivers edge while 19 people who were in distress were dealt with and immediately removed to a place of safety.

Foyle Search & Rescue have thanked the public and community for their support and the dedicated volunteers for their dedication.