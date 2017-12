Matthew McCole of Dungloe and Cathal Browne of Illies Golden Gloves both lost out in the final of their respective weight categories at the National Finals last night in Dublin.

McCole, who was fighting at 64kg, lost 4-1 to Kenneth Brown of Monkstown in Dublin.

81kg boxer Browne also lost 4-1 to his Ballinacarrow opponent Jason Clancy.