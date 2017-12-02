Donegal Junior League’s Oscar Traynor panel confirmed

Donegal Junior League manager Brian Dorrian has confirmed the league’s panel for the Oscar Traynor Cup.

The Donegal Junior League will face Inishowen League in a 2-leg affair, with the first leg to be played on Saturday the 9th of December.

Panel:

Joe Coll Glenea United

Michael Mullen St. Catherines

Paddy Cannon Glenea United

Kieran Gorman Kilmacrennan Celtic

Ryan Shields Kilmacrennan Celtic

Dylan Hegarty Rathmullan Celtic

Eoin Ferry Milford United

Oisin Gallen Cappry Rovers

Connor Doherty St. Catherines

Philip Whyte Drumkeen United

Benny Bonnar Drumkeen United

Damian Crossan Kildrum Tigers

Benny Mc Laughlin Cappry Rovers

Daniel Mc Hugh Donegal Town

Gareth Colhoun Kildrum Tigers

Caolan Mc Daid Kilmacrennan Celtic

Ciaran Mc Geady Glenea United

Ryan Farrell St. Catherines

Aidan Mc Laughlin Bonagee United

Gavin Mc Glanaghey Arranmore United

JP Malley Castlefin Celtic

Manager: Brian Dorrian

Assistants: Peter Doherty, Tommy Mc Fadden, Mark Curran

Physio: Michael Mc Glynn