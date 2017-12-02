Donegal Junior League’s Oscar Traynor panel confirmed

Donegal Junior League manager Brian Dorrian has confirmed the league’s panel for the Oscar Traynor Cup.
The Donegal Junior League will face Inishowen League in a 2-leg affair, with the first leg to be played on Saturday the 9th of December.
Panel:
Joe Coll Glenea United
Michael Mullen St. Catherines
Paddy Cannon Glenea United
Kieran Gorman Kilmacrennan Celtic
Ryan Shields Kilmacrennan Celtic
Dylan Hegarty Rathmullan Celtic
Eoin Ferry Milford United
Oisin Gallen Cappry Rovers
Connor Doherty St. Catherines
Philip Whyte Drumkeen United
Benny Bonnar Drumkeen United
Damian Crossan Kildrum Tigers
Benny Mc Laughlin Cappry Rovers
Daniel Mc Hugh Donegal Town
Gareth Colhoun Kildrum Tigers
Caolan Mc Daid Kilmacrennan Celtic
Ciaran Mc Geady Glenea United
Ryan Farrell St. Catherines
Aidan Mc Laughlin Bonagee United
Gavin Mc Glanaghey Arranmore United
JP Malley Castlefin Celtic
Manager: Brian Dorrian
Assistants: Peter Doherty, Tommy Mc Fadden, Mark Curran
Physio: Michael Mc Glynn