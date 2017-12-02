Donegal businesses reminded of importance of strong networks

Speaking at a workshop in the Silver Tassie Hotel in Letterkenny yesterday morning, experienced sales professional Peter Turley explained how changing the way they think about sales could lead to huge benefits for Donegal businesses.

He, along with two other speakers, local businessmen Seamus McMenamin of Mantis Cranes and Adrian Britton of Roadteam Ltd., addressed over 50 businesses from across the county on the importance of cultivating long-term business relationships that strengthen their business.

The workshop was organised by Local Enterprise Office, Donegal, the lead partner of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in Ireland for the Enterprise Europe Network.

Head of Enterprise in Donegal, Michael Tunney said the Enterprise Europe Network provides a great opportunity for business in the county to make new partnerships in a large number of locations across the globe:

“The Enterprise Europe Network can help Irish companies take the first step on the road to transnational success by providing a link to overseas connections. The 600 branches are not just in Europe, but are across the globe including North and South America, Egypt, many Asian countries and New Zealand.”

Mr. Tunney urged any business in Donegal looking for information on possible access to any of the 67 international markets, help with grasping EU rules or making international connections, to make contact with Eileen Kelly at Local Enterprise Office, Donegal.