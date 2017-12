Connor Coyle is now 7 wins from 7 in his professional boxing career, following a unanimous decision win over Calvin Metcalfe in Florida last month.

The Derryman was fighting in his first eight-round bout, and was slated to take on Quinton Willis, but Willis pulled out of the fight.

On today’s Saturday Sport, Connor spoke to Oisin Kelly about a fantastic 2017 and his hopes for 2018, including a possible title fight…