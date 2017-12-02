Brooke Park work to begin on Monday

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the news that planned work on the 3G pitch/netting at Brooke Park is to start in the coming days.

Councillor Cooper said that he was pleased to receive written confirmation that contractors were to begin work on site this coming Monday, December 4th.

He added: “As per the original schedule, these works are planned to be completed prior to Christmas, subject to how quickly the work can be carried out.”

The Council have also said that they aim to give further updates as the works progress and discuss the transition back to using the pitch once work has been completed.