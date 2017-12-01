Update: Break in at Kernan’s bears similarities to other recent break ins

Gardai say an overnight break in at Kernan’s shop in Ramelton presents similarities to other break ins over the past number of months across Donegal.

Entry was gained to the premises through a back door at approximately 3 o’clock this morning, with a sum of cash taken.

Crime Prevention Officer, Sergeant Paul Wallace says this is the second time Kernan’s stores have been targeted and following the first break in the company stepped up their security.

He says this overnight break in is a sign that those targeting commercial premises are determined: