Two to appear at Derry Magistrates Court this morning on drug related charges

A 28 year old man and a 35 year old woman are both due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court this morning.

The pair are charged with being concerned in the supply of a class B controlled drug, possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of a class B controlled drug, possessing a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The male has also been charged with cultivating cannabis.

The charges relate to the seizure of approximately £11,000 of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs following house searches in the Altcar Park and Ferglen Park areas of Derry on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.