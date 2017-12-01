Three men arrested in County Derry

Detectives from the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch investigating violent dissident republican activity, arrested three men in County Derry last night.

Two males, aged 33 and 43, were arrested in the Eglinton area and a 49 year old male was arrested in the Dungiven area.

Police have been searching a quarry area on the Dernaflaw Road outside Dungiven this morning as part of the investigation. A number of items have been removed for further examination.

All three males are being questioned at the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Police Station.