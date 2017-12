As the Taoiseach prepares to meet the European Council President today – a new report claims a hard border is ‘inevitable’ after Brexit.

A committee of British MPs says pulling out of the single market and the customs union would make it impossible to achieve a “frictionless” border.

Leo Varadkar and Donald Tusk will discuss the issue in Dublin later ahead of a crucial EU Summit later this month.

Leader of the DUP, Arlene Foster, says they haven’t given up on finding a solution: