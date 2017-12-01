Harrison disappointed at Disclosures Tribunal findings

Garda Keith Harrison says he’s disappointed but not surprised with the conclusions of the Disclosures Tribunal.

Justice Peter Charleton rejected claims by Garda Harrison and his partner Marissa Simms that Gardai maliciously called in TUSLA to interfere in their family life.

He said their allegations were “entirely without validity”.

In a statement, Garda Harrison says he is still issuing proceedings in the High Court over the matter.

Full report can be accessed here

http://disclosuretribunal.ie/en/DIS/(n)%20and%20(o)%20report.pdf/Files/(n)%20and%20(o)%20report.pdf