Disclosures Tribunal finds Harrison allegations are ‘without any validity’

The Justice Minister’s welcomed a report dismissing all allegations made by Garda whistleblower Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms.

Chair of the Disclosures Tribunal Mr Justice Peter Charleton found the claims are “entirely without any validity”.

The interim report found the couple’s allegations that social workers interfered with their family life, in collusion with Gardai, “simply collapsed” during the hearings.

The judge praised the conduct of Gardai and Tusla staff involved in the case, and said they’d done nothing wrong.

Peter Charleton says his findings in this module, have no impact on the inquiry into the treatment of Sgt Maurice McCabe.

He’s confirmed the next phase will start by examining Sgt McCabe’s treatment at the O’Higgins Commission.

The commission of inquiry was the subject of the missing emails that led the France Fitzgerald’s resignation as Tanaiste.

Perhaps with that mind, Peter Charleton makes another appeal for anyone with information or documents to hand them over.