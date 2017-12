The majority of Donegal County Councillors have voted in favor of adopting a Sinn Fein proposal allowing Budget 2018 to be passed.

Councillors voted 17-15 in favor of the proposals which will see an increase commercial rates by 5% while also increasing the small business grant to such an extent that there will effective rebate.

The proposal also means that any cuts from services will now be avoided.

It follows a second day of extensive discussions and numerous adjournments.