Budget Update – Ibec calls for no rates increases as progress is reported

Donegal County Council’s Budget meeting has been adjourned until 6pm this evening amid reports that some progress is being made.
It’s understood that while a number of proposals are currently on the table, further talks are to take place with the executive and members.
It’s the third time the meeting has been adjourned today.
Meanwhile, the business and employers group Ibec has urged Donegal County Council not to increase commercial rates by 5% next year.Ibec says focusing on improving debt collections would play a greater role in addressing gaps in revenue and would better support economic development across the county.
North West Regional Director Terry MacNamara says in in commercial rates alone, €15 million approximately goes uncollected each year. This is almost 10 times the amount that would be raised through the proposed increase.