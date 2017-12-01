Budget meeting adjourned until this afternoon as no agreement is yet reached

There’s still no sign of Councillors reaching an agreement on Budget 2018.

The meeting has been adjourned until 2.30pm this afternoon to allow further discussions take place.

At last weeks meeting, local representatives voted unanimously against increasing commercial rates by 5%.

Speaking after the adjournment, Fianna Fáil Whip Cllr Ciaran Brogan says some clarification is still needed but is hopeful that a solution can be found today:

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein Whip Cllr. Marie Therese Gallagher says it’s important to come to an agreement that’s best suited to the county’s needs: