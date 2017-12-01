Adjourned Budget meeting to take place today

Donegal County Councillors will meet again this afternoon in a bid to reach an agreement on the council’s 2018 budget.

At the previous meeting councillors unanimously voted against a 5% increase in commercial rates.

The adjourned meeting is due to get underway at 12 noon.

Labour’s Martin Farren has called on all local representatives to work together to find a soultion to the proposed 5% increase in commercial rates ahead of today’s deadline.

Sinn Fein has proposed to increase the small business grant scheme in line with each percentage point increase in the global rate increase to a maximum of €500.

Fianna Fail members have proposed selling off scoial housing in place of the commercial rate increase to generate more income.

While Fine Gael Councillor Barry O’Neill says with much uncertainty over Brexit, now is not the time to increase commercial rates.