Suspected illegal anabolic steroid manufacturing site uncovered near Letterkenny

A suspected illegal anabolic steroid manufacturing site has been uncovered near Letterkenny.

As part of the operation Health Products Regulatory Authority Enforcement Officers detained medicines and equipment from the premises.

The HPRA worked closely with An Garda Síochána and Revenue Customs during the operation today with over 1,000 capsules of illegal products, believed to contain anabolic steroids, detained.

In addition, unidentified powders, medicine labels and manufacturing equipment, including measuring devices, glass vials for injections and a tablet press were also seized from the site.

The HPRA advises the public to never purchase prescription medicines from unauthorised sources, as there is no guarantee as to their safety, quality or efficacy.

The investigation is ongoing.