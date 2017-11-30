Quarter Final draws made for Ulster competitons

The Quarter Final draw for the Ulster Junior Cup has been made.

In an all Donegal League tie, Cappry Rovers will host Rathmullan Celtic while in an all Inishowen affair, Aileach FC entertain Greencastle and Bonagee Utd will make the trip to Buncrana Hearts.

Whoever comes through the Gweedore Celtic versus Carndonagh game will play the winners of Cavan Town or Monaghan Town with the winners of that game going through to the last eight to play Culdaff.

In the Ulster Shield, Moville Celtic play Glengad Reserves, Cranford host Glenea Reserves,

Rasheney travel to Curragh Athletic and Redcastle will meet Aileach Reserves

The games will be played the week ending the 28th January 2018.