Breaking: Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Donegal woman

A 41 year old man has been arrested in Derry on suspicion of murder following the death of a Donegal woman in Fermanagh earlier this year.

35 year old Lu Na McKinney died while on a boating holiday with her family.

The PSNI’s Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police have carried out a review into the circumstances surrounding the death of Ms McKinney, at Devenish Island, Fermanagh on Thursday 13th April and as a result have arrested a 41 year old man on suspicion of murder.”

The man is currently in custody at Omagh PSNI Station where he is helping police with their enquiries.

Police are appealing to any witnesses to come forward and anyone who had contact with Lu Na McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death is asked to contact Police or Gardai.

Anyone with information on can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 40681, confidential Crime Stoppers number on 0800 555 111 or Letterkenny Garda Station on 0749167100 or the An Garda Siochana Confidential line on 1800 666 111.