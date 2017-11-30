Gritting does not guarantee ice free roads – Council

A senior Donegal County Council roads engineer has said motorists should always drive to the conditions in the winter, and never assume that because a road has been gritted, it is ice free.

Speaking on the Nine ’til Noon Show, Brendan O’Donnell said the council routinely grits 1,000 kilometres on 21 routes in the county as part of a programme agreed with elected members.

He says gritting decisions are made daily based on weather forecasts, and the council regularly tweets to update motorists on its plans.

However, Mr O’Donnell warned gritted roads can freeze over very quickly………