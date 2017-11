The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, new Donegal U-20 football manager Gary McDaid outlines his hopes and aspirations for Donegal U-20s in 2018 to Tom Comack.

Tom was also joined by Donegal’s newest All Star footballers Niamh and Ciara Hegarty and Darina Friel, chairperson of the newly crowned Ulster Junior champions, Naomh Colmcille…