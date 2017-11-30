Frustration growing among flood-hit Inishowen families

There’s growing frustration among a number of flood-hit families in Inishowen over when or if flood defence measures will be constructed outside their homes.

Up to nine families from Parc An Grianan estate in Burnfoot remain in temporary accommodation almost four months on from floods in August.

Cathoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District Cllr. Jack Murray says these people remain in limbo in what’s been described as a nightmare situation.

He’s calling on the OPW to step up to the plate and clarify the matter: