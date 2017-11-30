Fears over some Donegal sporting clubs losing out on key funding

It’s been claimed that some Donegal sporting organisations and clubs lost out on funding because of small issues with their applications that should have been resolved.

Last evening, it was confirmd that 71 Donegal clubs and organisations will share just over €2 million.

Leas Ceann Comhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says that’s to be welcomed, but he wants new arrangements put in place when it comes to applications.

He says in some cases, applicants have been turned down because of issues which could have been easily clarified: