Efforts to reach deal on Irish border post-Brexit set to intensify

Efforts to reach a deal on the Irish border post-Brexit are set to intensify in the coming days.

The European Council President Donald Tusk is to fly into Dublin tomorrow to hold talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

It comes ahead of a crucial meeting between the British Prime Minister Theresa May and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels on Monday.

There are reports the UK Government is close to finding a solution to the border issue – which could pave the way for trade talks to get underway.